Maryland Natural Resources Police investigating theft of a deer in Cecil Co.

CECIL COUNTY, Md. — Maryland Natural Resources Police are looking for a stolen deer after it was taken from a butcher shop in Cecil County.

On December 2, around 6:00 p.m., a hunter dropped off a white-tailed buck at the Harmony Ridge Butcher Shop.

According to the store employees, the deer was hung up in the butcher shop's refrigerated cold box and last seen two hours later.

Employees noticed the buck was missing the next day.

They told police they saw vehicle tracks where someone backed up very close to the cold box overnight.

The hunter and butcher shop are offering a reward for information concerning the deer or suspects.

If you have any information regarding the case, contact NRP Communications Center at 410-260-8888.