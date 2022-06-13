Maryland Native wins TONY Award for portrayal of Michael Jackson

NEW YORK — Bowie State student and Maryland native Myles Frost made history at the 2022 TONY Awards in New York City.

The 22-year-old who played Michael Jackson in MJ: The Musical, won the award for best lead actor in a musical.

The win makes Frost the youngest actor to win a solo TONY award in that category.

Before making it big on Broadway, Frost was a student, majoring in music technology at Bowie State University. He grew up in Fort Washington in Prince George's County.

He landed the breakthrough role as the King of Pop after the show's producer saw a YouTube video of him performing the song "Billie Jean" when he was in high school.