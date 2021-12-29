Maryland National Guard to assist with COVID testing sites
CNN
National Guardsmen protecting the U.S. Capitol were briefly told to take their rest breaks in parking garages on Thursday before being welcomed back into the Capitol.
Posted at 6:27 PM, Dec 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-29 18:27:44-05
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.