Maryland men busted for allegedly trafficking fentanyl packaged as skittles, nerds through Connecticut

HARTFORD, Ct. — Two Maryland men were busted by federal agents for allegedly trafficking thousands of fentanyl pills through Connecticut.

Prosecutors say it happened September 8.

That's when Oscar Flores, 34, of Mount Rainier and Severo Alelar, 25, of Hyattsville, met up with someone in Wethersfield, Connecticut with plans to sell 15,000 pills.

That someone they were dealing with turned out to be an undercover DEA agent.

After showing off the drugs, the group drove to another location where they were told to pickup the money.

On the way there, a local police officer moved in for a traffic stop.

Flores and Alelar tried speeding away, but instead jumped a curb allowing for law enforcement officers to box them in.

Inside the car, agents seized Nerds and Skittles candy packaging filled with fentanyl pills.

Each now faces up to 40 years in federal prison.