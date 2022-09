ELKRIDGE, Md — A man from Elkridge won a car that looks like an avocado on wheels.

His name is Jose, he won the car as part of a sweepstakes from Lidl grocery stores. The car, which is a Tesla, is painted like an avocado.

According to Lidl, Jose was one of 10,000 people who entered the contest. All he had to do to win, was show his favorite way to eat avocados.

He also won a 500 dollar gift card to use at Lidl.

The grocery store partnered with Avocados From Peru for the contest.