Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Maryland man sentenced to six months of home detention for threatening the NSA

Federal Agencies Hacked Consequences
Patrick Semansky/AP
FILE - This June 6, 2013 file photo, shows the sign outside the National Security Agency (NSA) campus in Fort Meade, Md.All fingers are pointing to Russia as author of the worst-ever hack of U.S. government agencies. But President Donald Trump, long wary of blaming Moscow for cyberattacks has so far been silent. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Federal Agencies Hacked Consequences
Posted at 4:11 PM, May 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-24 16:11:34-04

BALTIMORE — A U.S. District Judge sentenced 38-year-old Ryan Matthew Conlon to six months of home detention for making threats to the National Security Agency (NSA).

Conlon hails from Halethorpe, Maryland and the six months of home detention are part of his three years of probation.

According to his guilty plea, Conlon has a history of making threats to government agencies. In 2021, he was behind several communications threatening to blow up the NSA and shoot government employees.

He was investigated and identified by the FBI as the person behind these threats. The agents confronted him and he admitted that his conduct was wrong.

Conlon then agreed to stop making these threats.

Later that year, the FBI received a tip that specific person would blow up NSA Headquarters, had built a bomb in his basement and will murder the NSA director.

The caller continued that the person would shoot up all federal NSA employees and was a national security threat. He stated that the person and his accomplice had been plotting to blow the headquarters for a month and planned to attack on New Years Day.

The FBI traced the phone number back to Conlon.

Conlon sent the communications with the intent to threaten the NSA Director and NSA employees , or with the knowledge that the communications would be viewed as a threat.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019