Maryland man sentenced to federal prison after threatening a Maryland Congressman

WEST FRIENDSHIP, Md. — A Maryland man has been sentenced to federal prison after threatening a Maryland Congressman.

According to officials, in December 2020, 35-year-old Sidhartha Kumar Mathur sent a threat via a webmail message on a congressional representative’s website.

His threats included violent statements such as “I will kill you and blow up your office if you try to take my vote away” and “I know where you and your family lives. You will be ended.”

Mathur listed the name and previous address of a former classmate and neighbor for the webmail contact information.

According to his guilty plea, he also left a threatening voice message on the same Representative’s District Office voicemail stating similar threats including, “If you even mess with my vote, I’m going to come and slit your throat and I’ll kill your family.”

During an interview with Capitol Police, officials say he confirmed the phone number used to place the voicemail belonged to him and that he called the congressional member out of anger.

In his plea, he also acknowledged that the information he used in the contact was a former neighbor/classmate but falsely denied responsibility for the webmail threat.

Mathur continued to falsely deny responsibility for the threatening webmail messages even after being told that providing false statements to federal agents was a felony offense.

He was sentenced to two years’ probation including eight weekends in the federal bureau of prisons and six months of home detention with electronic monitoring for making false statements to federal agents. He also ordered Mathur to perform 100 hours of community service.