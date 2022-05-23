Maryland man sentenced to 33 months in prison after role in Captiol riot

WASHINGTON — A Maryland man was sentenced to 33 months in prison for his part in the Capitol riots.

23-year-old Matthew Ryan Miller, assaulted law enforcement officers and obstructed an official during the breach on Jan. 6, 2021.

According to court documents, as a mob began to gather on the west side of the U.S. Capitol and Miller threw a full beer can in the direction of the building and police protecting it.

He was draped in a Confederate flag and he used the barriers as a ladder to scale the walls of the west side of the plaza. Miller and others then moved to the Lower West Terrace and close to the tunnel area loading into the building.

From here, he threw batteries toward the police that were guarding the entrance to the Capitol building. He then used a fire extinguisher to spray directly into the tunnel onto police officers.

Several officers were impacted by this assault.

Miller was arrested on Jan. 25, 2021, in Cooksville, Maryland. He pleaded guilty on Feb. 9, 2022, to obstruction of an official proceeding and assaulting, resisting or impeding officers.

Following his prison term, he must pay $2,000 in restitution.

In the 16 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 800 people have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including over 250 people charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

