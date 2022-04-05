Maryland man sentenced to 14 years in prison for the possession of child pornography

BALTIMORE — Charles Hand, 68-years-old, of Aberdeen, Maryland was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison for distribution of child pornography. A judge also ordered that when he's released, he will have to register as a sex offender where he lives, where he works and where he's a student.

According to his plea, Hand repeatedly distributed child pornography files on child porn websites. In some of his online chats, he even sold some to undercover FBI agents.

During his chats, he went into specifics about how he abused the children. On at least three occasions, the FBI agent downloaded some of the material Hand posted and it contained several videos of children between the ages of four and eight.

Hand would also discuss his own sexual activity with the undercover agent, including why his wife divorced him.

On March 3, 2021, officers executed a search warrant at Hand's residence, seizing two computers, a digital camera and a SD card. They found more than 117,000 images and videos of child pornography on the two computers. One of the computers contained over 9,000 records concerning a victim whose real name became known to other pedophiles.

Not only did he have all of this on his computer, but he also made a book on how to have sex with children without getting caught. The book contains 2,800 other stories which were written from the perspective of a pedophile.

