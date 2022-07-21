WASHINGTON — A Maryland man will spend the next eight-years in federal prison for using the Library of Congress WiFi network to look at child porn.

Gary Lee Peksa, 56 of Mechanicsville, was reportedly a sheet metal mechanic for the Architect of the Capitol at the Library of Congress, when he committed his crimes.

Between October 2018 and July 2019, federal prosecutors say Peksa used his cellphone and the public wireless network at the Library of Congress to access child porn sites while in his office, on break, or in the bathroom at work.

Investigators learned of this when the Library of Congress network security operations center notified them of web traffic associated with the sexual exploitation of children.

Capitol Police eventually seized Peksa’s cellphone and laptop, which contained hundreds of photos of child pornography.

Following his prison term, Peksa will be placed on 20 years of supervised release and be required to pay $47,000 in victim restitution. He also must register as a sex offender for at least 15 years.