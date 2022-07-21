Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Maryland man sentenced for using Library of Congress WiFi network to look at child porn

Jail
Jessica Noll | WCPO
File: Jail
Jail
Posted at 9:38 AM, Jul 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-21 09:45:12-04

WASHINGTON — A Maryland man will spend the next eight-years in federal prison for using the Library of Congress WiFi network to look at child porn.

Gary Lee Peksa, 56 of Mechanicsville, was reportedly a sheet metal mechanic for the Architect of the Capitol at the Library of Congress, when he committed his crimes.

Between October 2018 and July 2019, federal prosecutors say Peksa used his cellphone and the public wireless network at the Library of Congress to access child porn sites while in his office, on break, or in the bathroom at work.

Investigators learned of this when the Library of Congress network security operations center notified them of web traffic associated with the sexual exploitation of children.

Capitol Police eventually seized Peksa’s cellphone and laptop, which contained hundreds of photos of child pornography.

Following his prison term, Peksa will be placed on 20 years of supervised release and be required to pay $47,000 in victim restitution. He also must register as a sex offender for at least 15 years.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019