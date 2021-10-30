Maryland man pleads guilty to COVID-19 vaccine scheme

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — A federal prosecutor says that a Maryland man has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from a scheme to sell COVID-19 vaccines. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Maryland said in a news release that 25-year-old Odunayo Oluwalade of Windsor Mill pleaded guilty on Friday to wire fraud conspiracy. According to his guilty plea, Oluwalade conspired with others to obtain access to a bank account for use in the fraud scheme, for which he would be paid. The scheme involved creation of a fake domain that appeared similar to an actual biotechnology company that focuses on several areas, including a vaccine for COVID-19.
Posted at 2:47 PM, Oct 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-30 14:47:16-04
