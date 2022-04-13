Maryland man pleads guilty to 13 years in prison for possession of drugs

BALTIMORE — A U.S. District Judge sentenced 46-year-old Steven Bernard Norwood to 13 years in federal prison after he plead guilty to distributing at least five kilograms of a mixture containing cocaine. He also had large quantities of fentanyl in his possession.

Norwood hails from Lutherville, Maryland and according to reports, he acted as a large-scale cocaine and marijuana trafficker in the Baltimore area.

He also worked with others to have large amounts of cocaine transported from California to Maryland, where he could continue his operation.

Law enforcement identified his Owings Mills apartment as a storage space for his drugs. One of his associates flew from San Francisco to Baltimore and when he arrived, he dropped off several suitcases at the apartment. It was later revealed that the suitcases were filled with several kilograms of cocaine.

After police executed a search warrant on the apartment, they found 14 kilograms of cocaine, nearly a kilogram of fentanyl, $369,000 in cash, a 9mm pistol and a money counter.

They also found an additional one million dollars at his storage unit.