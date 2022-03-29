Watch
Maryland man faces five years in prison after assaulting officer during Capitol riots

AP
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, police stand guard after holding off violent rioters who tried to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington. New details from the deadly riot of Jan. 6 are contained in a previously undisclosed document prepared by the Pentagon for internal use that was obtained by the Associated Press and vetted by current and former government officials. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
Posted at 3:59 PM, Mar 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-29 15:59:07-04

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A Maryland man plead guilty to a felony charge related to his attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

David A. Blair, 27, from Clarksburg, Maryland assaulted an officer with a lacrosse stick in the chest.

Blair was in a crowd that was formed illegally on the West Lawn of the Capitol.

He attached a confederate flag to a lacrosse stick and started walking towards officers that told them to move away from the building.

"Hell naw, quit backing up, don't be scared," said Blair as he ignored the officers' requests. One of the officers pushed him back into the crowd, and in response Blair thrust the lacrosse stick into his chest.

He was arrested on Feb.17, 2021, in Washington, D.C.

Blair is expected to be sentenced on July 13, and faces up to five years in prison with a fine up to $250,000.

