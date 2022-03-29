Maryland man faces five years in prison after assaulting officer during Capitol riots

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A Maryland man plead guilty to a felony charge related to his attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

David A. Blair, 27, from Clarksburg, Maryland assaulted an officer with a lacrosse stick in the chest.

Blair was in a crowd that was formed illegally on the West Lawn of the Capitol.

He attached a confederate flag to a lacrosse stick and started walking towards officers that told them to move away from the building.

"Hell naw, quit backing up, don't be scared," said Blair as he ignored the officers' requests. One of the officers pushed him back into the crowd, and in response Blair thrust the lacrosse stick into his chest.

He was arrested on Feb.17, 2021, in Washington, D.C.

Blair is expected to be sentenced on July 13, and faces up to five years in prison with a fine up to $250,000.