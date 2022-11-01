Maryland man charged with shooting at police during barricade near state line

DELMAR, Del. — A Maryland man is charged with shooting at police during a barricade incident Monday morning that involved a 2-year-old child on the Delaware-Maryland state line.

The incident led to nearby schools being dismissed early.

William Tulowitzky, 27, is charged with seven counts of aggravated menacing, having a gun during the commission of a felony, and numerous domestic-related charges, said Delaware State Police.

Police in Delmar, Del., were initially called at about 9:15 a.m. Oct. 31 to a home on East Grove Street in Delmar, which straddles Delaware and Wicomico County, Maryland. The police were called for a domestic-related incident outside the home.

The female victim was helped to safety by a nearby resident. Meanwhile, Tulowitzky went back in the home, where the 2-year-old child was, and refused to come out when ordered to do so by law enforcement, said Delaware State Police in a press release.

Police said Tulowitzky then started firing shots toward the officers, prompting a state trooper to return fire.

No one was injured during the shootout.

Tulowitzky was ultimately taken into custody without incident after barricading himself in the home for about two hours; police took him into custody at about 1 p.m., after speaking on the phone with a member of the police's Conflict Management Team.

The female victim and child were taken to a hospital as a precautionary measure. Tulowitzky was ordered held at a Delaware jail on a $330,000 cash bond.