Maryland man charged with murder after missing woman's remains found in backyard

KENT COUNTY, De. — The remains of a missing Delaware woman have been discovered in the backyard of a home in Maryland.

Jennifer Leyanna, 41, of Felton, Delaware had been missing since October of 2020.

Detectives long feared that Leyanna had been killed.

An investigation eventually led to 41-year-old Leonard “Buddy” Church, of Henderson, Maryland.

He was arrested by deputies in Caroline County, Maryland on February 16 for unrelated charges. That was the same day, investigators in Delaware learned of the identity of woman found in the backyard of a home on Schulyer Road. It was Leyanna.

On February 21, Church was extradited from Maryland to Delaware for her murder.

He's currently being held on $2 million cash bond.

Delaware State Police Leonard “Buddy” Church

Anyone with more information on the case can call Detective Mark Ryde at 302-741-2730 or by email at mark.ryde@delaware.gov.