Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Maryland man charged with murder after missing woman's remains found in backyard

items.[0].image.alt
Delaware State Police
Jennifer Leyanna
Posted at 2:06 PM, Feb 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-23 14:09:28-05

KENT COUNTY, De. — The remains of a missing Delaware woman have been discovered in the backyard of a home in Maryland.

Jennifer Leyanna, 41, of Felton, Delaware had been missing since October of 2020.

Detectives long feared that Leyanna had been killed.

An investigation eventually led to 41-year-old Leonard “Buddy” Church, of Henderson, Maryland.

He was arrested by deputies in Caroline County, Maryland on February 16 for unrelated charges. That was the same day, investigators in Delaware learned of the identity of woman found in the backyard of a home on Schulyer Road. It was Leyanna.

On February 21, Church was extradited from Maryland to Delaware for her murder.

He's currently being held on $2 million cash bond.

Leonard “Buddy” Church
Leonard “Buddy” Church

Anyone with more information on the case can call Detective Mark Ryde at 302-741-2730 or by email at mark.ryde@delaware.gov.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019