Maryland man charged in "road rage" and assault at Delaware Royal Farms

FELTON, Del. — An Eastern Shore man is banned from Royal Farms after a violent "road rage" incident that ended at a Delaware Royal Farms last week.

Joshua Paul Dorrell, 25, of Henderson, in Caroline County, allegedly threw a bottle at someone's car on Route 13 in Felton, Del., then followed him to Royal Farms. Dorrell allegedly hit the victim's car after an argument, then struck the victim with his car and pinned the victim between two vehicles.

Dorrell then allegedly fled before police arrived, said the Felton Police Department. The incident happened at about 7:17 p.m. Dec. 14.

Dorrell turned himself in the next day and was charged with reckless endangering, vehicular assault, reckless driving, driving without a valid license, and littering on a highway.

He was released on his own recognizance, and was banned from contacting the victim and Royal Farms.