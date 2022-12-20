Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Maryland man charged in "road rage" and assault at Delaware Royal Farms

police-lights
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 11:05 AM, Dec 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-20 11:05:48-05

FELTON, Del. — An Eastern Shore man is banned from Royal Farms after a violent "road rage" incident that ended at a Delaware Royal Farms last week.

Joshua Paul Dorrell, 25, of Henderson, in Caroline County, allegedly threw a bottle at someone's car on Route 13 in Felton, Del., then followed him to Royal Farms. Dorrell allegedly hit the victim's car after an argument, then struck the victim with his car and pinned the victim between two vehicles.

Dorrell then allegedly fled before police arrived, said the Felton Police Department. The incident happened at about 7:17 p.m. Dec. 14.

Dorrell turned himself in the next day and was charged with reckless endangering, vehicular assault, reckless driving, driving without a valid license, and littering on a highway.

He was released on his own recognizance, and was banned from contacting the victim and Royal Farms.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices