Maryland man arrested for assaulting officers during Capitol riot

WASHINGTON — Maryland man Rodney Kenneth Milstreed, of Finksburg, was arrested for his role during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan.6, 2021.

The 55-year-old is charged on a criminal complaint with assaulting, resisting, impeding officers with a dangerous weapon and other related offenses.

Milstread was arrested in Brighton, Colorado.

Court documents show that Milstreed advanced towards Capitol Police officers on the front steps of the Upper West Plaza. He picked up a flagpole and and threw it like a javelin towards the officers, striking one of them.

As the day progressed, an officer picked up a smoke grenade and threw it towards the crowd of rioters. Milstreed ran towards this grenade and launched it back towards law enforcement officers.

He also assaulted a member of the media who was carrying a camera and backpack. Milstreed grabbed the backpack and pulled him down the stairs.

Social media revealed that he talked with others while he was on the Capitol grounds. He sent photos on the floor from the Upper West Plaza and later added "Man I've never seen anything like this. I feel so alive."

Milstreed messaged a Facebook associate and said his intention was to "crack some heads" while he was there.

In the 16 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 800 people have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including over 250 people charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

The investigation remains ongoing.