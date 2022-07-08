Lifeguards from around Maryland will join their counterparts from four other states next week to compete in running, swimming and rescue events.

Rehoboth Beach will be hosting the U.S. Lifesaving Association's Mid-Atlantic Regional Championships on July 13.

The event will bring together lifeguards from Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York and Virginia. They will take over the beach (mostly between Maryland and Baltimore avenues in Rehoboth) starting at 10 a.m. with a 2K beach run.

After the 2K run, there will be competitions that include a landline rescue race and a beach version of musical flags, called "beach flags" (which start at noon).

The winners will have a chance to go to the national championships, from Aug. 11-13 in Hermosa Beach, Calif.

The City of Rehoboth Beach notes that "the public is welcome to come cheer on the athletes."

Capt. Jeff Giles, who leads the Rehoboth Beach Patrol, said in a statement: