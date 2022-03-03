Maryland lawmakers working on bills aiming to tighten cybersecurity

ANNAPOLIS — Maryland lawmakers are highlighting a package of measures to tighten cybersecurity in the state.

House Speaker Adrienne Jones said Wednesday the package will increase coordination between state and local governments to strengthen cyber defense and response. It also is aimed at providing state agencies and local governments with tools to secure information technology networks.

The legislation would use federal money and some of the state's budget surplus to help fund the initiative, which will be ongoing.

Maryland had a ransomware attack in December on the state's health department that impeded information about health metrics relating to COVID-19.