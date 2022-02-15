Watch
Maryland lawmakers push amendment proposal to support abortion rights

Brian Witte/AP
Members of the Maryland House of Delegates sit socially distanced on the last day of the state's 90-day legislative session on Monday, April 12, 2021 in Annapolis, Md. Other members of the 141-member body have been participating via video from a nearby annex to avoid having too many people in the chamber as a precaution during the pandemic. (AP Photo/Brian Witte)
Posted at 6:30 AM, Feb 15, 2022
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Leading Maryland House members are supporting a constitutional amendment to protect abortion rights in the state, as well as supporting other measures to broaden access.

Lawmakers said Monday the measures are needed now because of the possibility that a conservative Supreme Court could overturn or weaken federal abortion-rights protections.

If approved by the General Assembly, the constitutional amendment will go on the ballot for voters to decide in November.

House Speaker Adrienne Jones said the Supreme Court "has allowed some of the most restricting abortion legislation we've seen in a generation," endangering critical access to reproductive health care.

