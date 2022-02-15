Maryland lawmakers push amendment proposal to support abortion rights

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Leading Maryland House members are supporting a constitutional amendment to protect abortion rights in the state, as well as supporting other measures to broaden access.

Lawmakers said Monday the measures are needed now because of the possibility that a conservative Supreme Court could overturn or weaken federal abortion-rights protections.

If approved by the General Assembly, the constitutional amendment will go on the ballot for voters to decide in November.

House Speaker Adrienne Jones said the Supreme Court "has allowed some of the most restricting abortion legislation we've seen in a generation," endangering critical access to reproductive health care.

