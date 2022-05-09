Watch
Maryland launching free new motorcycle riding safety course taught by police

Posted at 12:27 PM, May 09, 2022
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Governor Larry Hogan has proclaimed May, Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month in Maryland.

With that comes the launch of a free new interactive safety course for licensed motorcycle riders in the state.

It's called "Motor Officers Teaching Other Riders Safety."

The two-part training course is taught by police officers, and includes a classroom and road portion.

Licensed motorcyclists will have a chance to go on an actual ride with the police instructors.

During and after, the officers will give tips on how to stay safe on the road and offer evaluations of riding techniques.

The program is expected to launch June 1, and is open to all riders with a valid motorcycle license and insurance.

To register, click here.

