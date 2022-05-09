Maryland launches 2022 Pesticide Container Recycling Program

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland is launching its 2022 Pesticide Container Recycling Program.

For a total of 28 days from June through September, residents can recycle used plastic pesticide containers for free at 7 different locations in Frederick, Harford, Kent, Montgomery, Talbot, Washington, and Wicomico Counties.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the program for Maryland farmers, pesticide applicators and others to safely dispose of containers.

A total of 28 collection days are scheduled from June through September 2022 at seven locations throughout the state. Those participating are asked to properly rinse their empty pesticide containers.

In addition to removing potential contaminants through proper disposal, the program provides a source of recycled material for vendors.

The Agricultural Container Recycling Council provides a contractor to pick-up and process the plastic containers.