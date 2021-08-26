Maryland invests $3.7 million in new electric vehicle charging stations

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland on Thursday announced a $3.7 million investment in new electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

Funded by part of a settlement with Volkswagen over air pollution violations, 36 new fast chargers will be installed at 13 public locations along with an additional 145 charging ports at 24 business locations throughout the state.

In total, Maryland received $75.7 million in the settlement, $11.3 million of which is being directed towards a push for electric vehicles and reducing emissions.

“Expanding access to electric vehicle charging infrastructure is critical to achieving both our emissions reduction and EV deployment goals, while serving the needs of Marylanders and visitors alike," said Maryland Energy Administration Director Dr. Mary Beth Tung. "These charging stations will help advance Maryland's status as a national leader in transportation electrification."

There are currently over 36,000 electric vehicles in the state, according to the Maryland Department of Transportation.

Here's a list of the 13 public locations where the new charging stations will be installed.