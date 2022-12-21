Maryland institutions to get $27.5M in state capital grants this month

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Zoo is getting $6.75 million from the state for improvements and maintenance, and the National Aquarium in Baltimore is getting $3 million for "deferred maintenance and critical infrastructure improvements", in a new round of capital grant funding approved by the state for December.

The Zoo will use the funds for capital improvements, maintenance, and overall management. The Zoo also got 28 percent of its operating revenue - amounting to $5.8 million - from the state in Fiscal Year 2021, according to this report.

The Aquarium will use the funds to build "critical projects" like replacing aging circulation pumps, chiller upgrades, roof/flooring replacement and upgrades, and "life support and guest service improvements." The Aquarium got $2 million in capital grant funding from the state last year, also got $7 million last year in a "conditional grant" from the state for the Rain Forest Glazing Project.

The state's Board of Public Works approved a total of more than $27.5 million in capital grants statewide.

This round of grant funding also includes:

— $1.25 million to help Kennedy Krieger Institute build a Center for the Neuroscience of Social Injustice. The center will work to better understand "the impact of social influences and injustices on child development," in hopes of improving children's lives in Maryland. The state also gave a $2.5 million capital grant toward the center in October. Kennedy Krieger is looking to raise $5 million in capital funds over the next three years for it.

— $1 million for Kennedy Krieger Children's Hospital to renovate outpatient space for children with disabilities.

— $1.8 million to Baltimore Symphony Orchestra to replace escalators and refurbish the backstage at the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall.

— $3 million to help build a new 42,500-square-foot law enforcement building in Carroll County.

— $1 million for the CRAB Adaptive Boating Center in Annapolis to get a marina and building to serve people with disabilities, Wounded Warriors, and children from underserved communities.