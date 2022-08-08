Maryland Hospital Association warns about dire need for nurses

BALTIMORE — A report commissioned by the Maryland Hospital Association warns about a dire need for nurses in the state.

It shows one in every four nursing positions, currently vacant in Maryland.

That equates to statewide shortage of about 5,000 full-time registered nurses and 4,000 licensed practical nurses.

Without action, the association fears those numbers could double or even triple by 2035.

Studies show high staff turnover, shifting care delivery models, and an insufficient talent pipeline as the driving factors.

More specifically, the stress of acute care and burnout accelerated by COVID-19 contributed to the turnover, as did violence against healthcare workers.

A survey of Maryland Board of Nursing licensees and certificate holders, found 62 percent thought about recently leaving the profession.

Feeling overworked, burned out, and unappreciated was the main reason for nearly 40 percent of those who responded.

Also, Maryland's financing system caps hospital budgets and payrolls that hinder their ability to compete nationally to retain talent.

Dozens of health care leaders from hospitals statewide formed a task force, which came up with the following recommendations to stabilize the nursing workforce.

One of those is the difficult task of expanding Maryland’s workforce pipeline;

On average, the study found 20 percent of nursing students will drop out, with the highest rates observed after the first semester.

The other recommendations include removing barriers to health care education, retaining the health care workforce, and leveraging talent with new care models.

To read the full report, click here.