Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Maryland Hospital Association calls for reinstatement of public health emergency

items.[0].image.alt
Ryan Beard/Scripps National News Team
Hospital hallway
Posted at 3:15 PM, Dec 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-28 15:15:39-05

The head of the Maryland Hospital Association called on Governor Hogan today to declare a limited public health emergency.

In a statement, Bob Atlas, said, "The statewide number of COVID inpatients at Maryland hospitals is spiking quickly. It’s now up to 1,826; up 112 from Sunday. We are soon likely to surpass the all-time high number of 1,952 COVID inpatients reached on January 11, 2021."

He said he is not asking for a full public health emergency but just one that would apply to healthcare workers and hospitals.

He said the state had a public health emergency in place for a year and a half when "conditions were not as dire as they are now."

WMAR-2 News has reached out to the Governor's office on this and is waiting to hear back.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019