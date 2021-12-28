Maryland Hospital Association calls for reinstatement of public health emergency

The head of the Maryland Hospital Association called on Governor Hogan today to declare a limited public health emergency.

In a statement, Bob Atlas, said, "The statewide number of COVID inpatients at Maryland hospitals is spiking quickly. It’s now up to 1,826; up 112 from Sunday. We are soon likely to surpass the all-time high number of 1,952 COVID inpatients reached on January 11, 2021."

He said he is not asking for a full public health emergency but just one that would apply to healthcare workers and hospitals.

He said the state had a public health emergency in place for a year and a half when "conditions were not as dire as they are now."

