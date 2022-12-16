Maryland Horse Library & Education Center opens in historic Reisterstown

REISTERSTOWN, Md. — Reisterstown is now home to a special new attraction: the Maryland Horse Library and Education Center.

Local and state officials were on Main Street today to celebrate the grand opening of the center, on 321 Main Street (headquarters of the Maryland Horse Breeders Association." The center is being run by the Maryland Horse Foundation.

Baltimore County is often considered horse country, and the county has 10,000 horses - the most of any jurisdiction in the state.

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski and Maryland House Speaker Adrienne Jones were on hand to give citations for the project.

Olszewski said: "Baltimore County is a great location for this education center, because we have over 1,500 horse farms, over 20,000 acres of land that's part of equine history. And so, to be here in historic Reisterstown - we're close to Pimlico, we're close to Sagamore Farm, we're close to some of the great historic families who have just been a part of our great industry here. This is going to be a center; it's going to attract people from all over the world to take in some of this rich history we have to celebrate here in Maryland and Baltimore County, explore our incredible open spaces, check out our great Main Street, and enjoy over 8,000 acres of our awesome parks."

He added:

"We know that horses have been an integral part of our culture and our history, so we're so excited to welcome you here. We want to continue to be a partner and a cheerleader for all you will be doing in the years ahead. Thank you for choosing Baltimore County."

Baltimore County Councilman Julian Jones called the library "a wonderful addition" and "a beautiful transformation of this building."

The Horse Breeders Association noted in a Facebook post that the entrance to the building honors Robert E. Meyerhoff, "one of Maryland's greatest owners and breeders."

