Maryland graduate's portrait of Barack Obama unveiled at White House

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The official portraits of former president Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama now hangs in the halls of the White House.

The Obamas returned to Washington, D.C. Wednesday for the unveiling.

It's a tradition that has not been done at the white house.. since the unveiling of former president George W. Bush's portrait in 2012.

President Obama selected Robert Mccurdy to paint his portrait. He's a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art in Baltimore.

This is not the first time the former presidential couple had their portraits made, back in 20-18 a the National Portrait Gallery in D.C. showcased to artists artwork of the two leaders.

Michelle Obama's portrait was painted by the gallery commissioned Baltimore-based artist Amy Sherald, first-prize winner of the Portrait Gallery's 2016 Outwin Boochever Portrait Competition.