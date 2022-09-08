Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Maryland graduate's portrait of Barack Obama unveiled at White House

APTOPIX Biden Obama Portraits
Andrew Harnik/AP
Former President Barack Obama kisses his wife former first lady Michelle Obama after they unveiled their official White House portraits during a ceremony for the unveiling in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
APTOPIX Biden Obama Portraits
Posted at 6:13 AM, Sep 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-08 06:13:47-04

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The official portraits of former president Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama now hangs in the halls of the White House.

The Obamas returned to Washington, D.C. Wednesday for the unveiling.

It's a tradition that has not been done at the white house.. since the unveiling of former president George W. Bush's portrait in 2012.

President Obama selected Robert Mccurdy to paint his portrait. He's a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art in Baltimore.

This is not the first time the former presidential couple had their portraits made, back in 20-18 a the National Portrait Gallery in D.C. showcased to artists artwork of the two leaders.

Michelle Obama's portrait was painted by the gallery commissioned Baltimore-based artist Amy Sherald, first-prize winner of the Portrait Gallery's 2016 Outwin Boochever Portrait Competition.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019