Maryland GOP Congressional candidate targeted with violent threats

BALTIMORE — Maryland Republican Congressional Candidate Nicole Ambrose says she's been the target of multiple violent threats recently.

The latest reported incident happened October 29, when her campaign received an email threatening a Paul Pelosi style attack at Ambrose's Baltimore City home.

Pelosi, the husband of Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was brutally assaulted following a break-in at the couple's California home last week.

“I have been very disappointed in the political environment in recent years," said Ambrose. "Whether it is the Speaker of the House’s husband being attacked in his own home, protests turning into violent mobs, or businesses being burned down, none of it is acceptable. It's time for both political parties and all those involved in public discourse to tone down their rhetoric and return to an America where we can discuss our differences like civilized adults."

This isn't the first time Ambrose claims to have been targeted.

On October 19 someone called her campaign office in Timonium, allegedly threatening to shoot Ambrose and her team.

A police report was filed on both occasions.

The Ambrose campaign says a suspect was detained in Washington, D.C., in connection with the first threat. But it's unclear if any charges were filed.

Ambrose is currently running against longtime Congressman Dutch Ruppersberger, in Maryland's newly drawn 2nd District.

As it stands now, FiveThirtyEight has Ruppersberger ahead in the race by a wide-margin.

We've reached out to Ruppersberger's office for comment and are waiting to hear back.