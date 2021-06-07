Watch
Maryland Fire-Rescue memorial held in Annapolis

Fire service memorial held in Annapolis
Posted at 11:19 PM, Jun 06, 2021
ANNAPOLIS — 10 fire and rescue services personnel no longer with their families.
This afternoon -- a memorial was held in Annapolis paying tribute to these fallen heroes.

The Maryland fire-rescue services memorial foundation invited family to attend and recognize their loved ones service to the community.
Last year's ceremony had to be cancelled due to covid-19.

Foundation president Dennis Beard said this year -- more than ever -- they appreciate the opportunity to gather and pay tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Those fallen heroes include Charley Wallace-Hambrock, Thomas Chew, Earl Derr, Michael Powers, Kim Weber, Otis Isaacs Junior, Brad Scott, Jeffrey Schaffer, Bryan Hamilton, and William Sheffield.

