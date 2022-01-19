Maryland extends state tax filing, payment deadlines until July 15

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland has extended filing and payment deadlines for individual state income taxes by three months.

The new deadline is now July 15, 2022.

“Many people are still struggling to stay above water, so giving taxpayers more time to file and pay will hopefully ease their financial pressure,” said Comptroller Peter Franchot.

Maryland taxpayers do not need to request an extension to receive the three-month grace period, as it will be automatically granted to all resident and nonresident filers.

The Internal Revenue Service has already warned of processing delays for the 2022 tax season, but has not yet indicated any plans to extend the federal income tax filing and payment deadline beyond April 18.

This is the third consecutive year that Maryland has extended state tax filing and payment deadlines.