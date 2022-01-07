Maryland digs out of second snow storm this week

BALTIMORE — Maryland is digging out of yet another snowstorm this week.

Overall, Governor Larry Hogan says the state is in good shape.

"After heavy snow again blanketed the region, we are able to report no significant road issues or other major impacts from overnight," Hogan said in a statement. "Interstates and major routes are in good condition due to state highway crews proactively pre-treating roads, along with residual salt on the pavement from the last storm and clearing of roadways as soon as the snow began."

Maryland State Police still had a busy time Thursday evening into early Friday morning.

They answered 370 calls including 55 crashes and 67 disabled or unattended vehicles.

Those numbers however are significantly less than Monday's storm, where troopers received 1066 calls including 220 crashes and 263 disabled or unattended vehicles.

With some truck shipments potentially being delayed due the storm, the Maryland Department of Transportation has declared a five-day transportation emergency

waiving weight limits on trucks and the maximum work hours allowed for drivers. The order is in effect until 11:59 p.m. on January 11.

Another big difference between the storms on Monday and Friday were power outages.

Currently BGE is reporting only 26 outages affecting 192 customers, whereas Monday more than 60,000 were left without electricity.

Meanwhile over at BWI on Friday, crews worked to clear the runways but there were still 89 flight cancellations as of 10am.

MTA buses on the other hand are operating on a normal service schedule with, MARC Trains on an Enhanced R schedule.

The following state-run COVID-19 testing and vaccine sites are also open Friday from noon to 6 p.m.

Anne Arundel County: Anne Arundel Medical Center

Baltimore City: Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center

Harford County: UM Upper Chesapeake Health

Prince George’s County: City of Praise Family Ministries

Prince George’s County: UM Laurel Alternate Care Site Testing Site

As for school closures and delays, check out the latest updates here.

