Maryland Department of Transportation hosting school supply drive for students

HANOVER, Md. — As the school year is approaching for students, many won’t have the necessary supplies to succeed in school.

The Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) and the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) are partnering with the Boys and Girls Club Maryland Alliance for a state-wide School Supply Drive from Monday, July 11, until July 29.

“With our partners at the Maryland State Department of Education and the Boys and Girls Club Maryland Alliance, we hope to build on last year’s extremely successful drive, when more than 100 boxes of school supplies and $3,300 in monetary donations were collected,” said MDOT Secretary, James F. Ports, Jr.

Public donation sites where customers can drop off items include all MDOT MVA branch offices and MDTA customer service centers.

If you're looking to donate but don't know what to buy, there is a list you can find here, along with the location to where to drop off the items.

For those interested, there is also a way to donate money by clicking here.