Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Maryland Department of Health launches RSV website

RSV Vaccines
AP
FILE - This 1981 photo provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows an electron micrograph of Respiratory Syncytial Virus, also known as RSV. New research announced by Pfizer on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, showed vaccinating pregnant women helped protect their newborns from the common but scary respiratory virus that fills hospitals with wheezing babies each fall. (CDC via AP, File)
RSV Vaccines
Posted at 6:06 AM, Nov 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-11 06:06:08-05

MARYLAND — Rising cases of RSV across the country prompted the state department of health to launch a special website about the virus.

It says the state is working with its local partners to monitor and respond to high rates of cases.

The website also includes information about symptoms of RSV, how it's transmitted and risk factors.

Last month, Governor Hogan announced statewide efforts to prepare for more cases.

They include directing hospitals to focus on staffing pediatric ICUs and to focus on getting as many beds open as possible.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices