Maryland Department of Health launches RSV website

MARYLAND — Rising cases of RSV across the country prompted the state department of health to launch a special website about the virus.

It says the state is working with its local partners to monitor and respond to high rates of cases.

The website also includes information about symptoms of RSV, how it's transmitted and risk factors.

Last month, Governor Hogan announced statewide efforts to prepare for more cases.

They include directing hospitals to focus on staffing pediatric ICUs and to focus on getting as many beds open as possible.