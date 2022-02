TOWSON, Md. — The Maryland Department of Health and the Maryland National Guard is opening/expanding the hours of operation at COVID-19 vaccination sites across the state.

Here is the location:

Ambulatory Testing Center at GBMC

Building #1

6535 N. Charles St.

Towson, MD 21204

It's open Wednesdays and Saturdays only from 2/19 through 3/16 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.