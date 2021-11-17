Maryland Department of Health confirms single case of monkeypox in a Maryland resident

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Department of Health has confirmed a single case of monkeypox virus infection in a Maryland resident who recently returned from Nigeria.

The person has mild symptoms and is currently recovering in isolation and is not hospitalized. No special precautions are recommended at this time for the general public.

Monkeypox is in the same family of viruses as smallpox but generally causes a milder infection. It can be spread between people through direct contact with skin lesions or body fluids, or contaminated materials such as clothing or linens. It can also be spread through large respiratory droplets which generally cannot travel more than a few feet, and prolonged face-to-face contact is required.

“Public health authorities have identified and continue to follow up with those who may have been in contact with the diagnosed individual,“ said MDH Deputy Secretary for Public Health Dr. Jinlene Chan. “Our response in close coordination with CDC officials demonstrates the importance of maintaining a strong public health infrastructure.”