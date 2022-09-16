Maryland Department of Emergency Management Receives $693,000 Grant

REISTERSTOWN, Md. — The Maryland Department of Emergency Management announced today it received a $693,000 Targeted Violence and Terrorism Prevention (TVTP) grant from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

The grant will be used to determine best practices and strategies to address targeted violence and extremism. The funding will strengthen threat assessment and management by developing a threat assessment framework for local jurisdictions.

“The TVTP grant provides the funding that will improve our understanding of targeted violence aimed at public spaces where Marylanders gather every day. It will also fund the risk assessment tools needed to develop strategies that will improve the security and protection of these gathering sites,” said MDEM Secretary Russ Strickland.

The TVTP Grant Program is administered by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and will cover activities from October 1, 2022 to September 30, 2024.