Maryland Democratic Party employee resigns after racially insensitive email surfaces

Maryland Democratic Party
Maryland Democratic Party website<br/>
Maryland Democratic Party
Posted at 2:19 PM, Mar 14, 2022
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Barbara Goldberg Goldman has resigned as Deputy Treasurer of the Maryland Democratic Party.

Goldman came under fire for a December email sent to a donor, that questioned whether a Black gubernatorial candidate is electable in Maryland.

"We do not condone or support the comments in her email. They do not represent the values of the Maryland Democratic Party. Maryland is the most diverse state on the east coast," said Maryland Democratic Party Chair Yvette Lewis. "I am excited that our Gubernatorial candidates reflect this diversity. I also know that whoever emerges as our nominee will be a superb candidate and an outstanding Governor.”

After Goldman's email was leaked, John King, one of three African American men running for Maryland Governor, issued a statement calling for her resignation.

According to her online bio on the Maryland Democratic Party's website, Goldman formerly served in the administration of former President Jimmy Carter at Housing and Urban Development.

In 2011, she was the recipient of Montgomery County’s Dr. Martin Luther King Humanitarian Award.

