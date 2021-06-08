Maryland delegate calls on Congress to fix mail delivery issues

BALTIMORE — The time for excuses is over, that's Delegate Ric Metzgar's message to the post office.

Back in April, Metzgar and Congressman Dutch Ruppersbeger discussed mail delays outside of the Dundalk post office.

Metzgar gave the post office 60 days to improve the mail service. Today, he has a message for Congress.

"I'm also demanding that Congress proceed immediately to resolve this problem," he said. "If they can spend and they spent $63 billion on the act a few months ago on projects that are wasteful they can come up with some more money to resolve this big problem."

Metzgar also says sorting machines need to be put back into service as soon as possible.