Maryland Court of Appeals requiring judiciary staff to be vaccinated against COVID

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Court of Appeals Chief Judge has issued new administrative order requiring Judiciary staff to be vaccinated or submit weekly negative COVID-19 tests to report to work.

Personnel must provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19 by September 27, 2021, or, until vaccinated, submit weekly tests proving their negative status in order to report to work.

The order is consistent with other state judiciary orders and with local, state, and federal orders being issued to combat the surge in transmission rates and to protect Judiciary personnel and the public.

“These are necessary measures to safeguard judges, employees, and court visitors from the spread of the COVID-19 virus and more contagious Delta variant to the greatest extent possible,” said Maryland Court of Appeals Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera. “More than half of Judiciary personnel already have been vaccinated, and I am confident that all personnel understand the importance of maintaining safe workplaces to protect staff and the people we serve.”

