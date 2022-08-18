Maryland Couple Pays Over $25,000 To Keep Belongings

BALTIMORE, Md — When traveling back to the U.S. from another country, you are required to report all items you bought while visiting. If you don’t, there are consequences. One Maryland couple has found that out the hard way.

After a coûteux (expensive) trip to France, the couple brought back nearly 100,000 dollars in designer items including Chanel purses. The two were Global Entry trusted travel members at the time which according to the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) website means they participate in “program that allows expedited clearance for pre-approved, low-risk travelers upon arrival in the United States.” When apart of this program, you are required to comply with all U.S. laws and regulations and be honest when questioned by CBP officers.

When the Maryland couple reached customs, they checked in via a kiosk but were eventually questioned by a CBP officer. They were first asked what was purchased on their trip but instead of being honest, they told the officer they didn’t purchase anything. Eventually a second officer got involved and asked about the Chanel bag one of them were holding. They then said they only made purchases that totaled between 3 and 9 hundred dollars. CBP officers eventually found 41 more new designer items.

They then shared their receipts with the officers revealing they spent a total of $96,871 on their items. To keep those purchases, the couple had to pay another $27,289 in fees and penalties. The two have now also loss their Global Entry memberships for violating their trusted traveler agreement.