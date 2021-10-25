Maryland Congressman Anthony Brown to run for state Attorney General

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — U.S. Rep. Anthony Brown says he will run for attorney general in Maryland.

Brown, a Democrat who is a former lieutenant governor, confirmed his plan to run for the office next year in an interview Monday.

He made the announcement after Attorney General Brian Frosh said last week he would not seek another term.

Brown is a three-term congressman who represents Maryland's 4th Congressional District, which includes a large part of Prince George's County and part of Anne Arundel County.

Brown, 59, served as lieutenant governor from 2007 to 2015. In 2014, Brown lost the governor's race to Republican Larry Hogan.