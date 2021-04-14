Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Maryland Commerce Secretary, Kelly Schulz becomes first Republican to announce 2022 run for Governor

items.[0].image.alt
Maryland Department of Commerce
Kelly M. Schulz Secretary, Maryland Department of Commerce
Kelly M. Schulz
Posted at 1:13 PM, Apr 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-14 13:14:38-04

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Commerce Secretary, Kelly Schulz on Wednesday became the first Republican candidate to publicly announce a run for Governor in 2022.

“The past year has been incredibly tough for us all, but the perseverance and fortitude I’ve seen from Marylanders across our great state has been awe-inspiring. Their strength has inspired me to run for governor and, if given the opportunity, I will serve the people of Maryland with tireless dedication," said Schulz in her initial announcement.

Schulz was previously confirmed in 2015 as Maryland’s Secretary of Labor, Licensing and Regulation.

She formerly represented Frederick County as a member of the Maryland House of Delegates, and owned a small business in the cybersecurity industry.

Her decision came the same day Lt. Governor Boyd Rutherford decided against a gubernatorial run.

The primary election is scheduled for June 28, 2022. Right now the only Democrat who has announced a run, is Comptroller Peter Franchot.

No one has officially registered, according to the State Board of Elections website.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Rebound 3.jpeg

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

2:38 PM, Apr 08, 2020