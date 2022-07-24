Maryland chiropractor charged with sexual assault of child in Texas

BALTIMORE — The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office have arrested Blake Kalkstein after he traveled to Texas to sexually assault a child he met through an online video gaming platform.

Kalkstein, 37, was arrested by deputies on July 6, 2022, in the 700 block of Dulles Avenue in Stafford, Texas. He traveled from Baltimore to Fort Bend County, Texas to commit the crime.

The investigation showed that Kalkstein traveled to Fort Bend County in May and July of 2022.

According to deputies, he is a gamer on different gaming platforms and he used one of these to lure the victim.

Kalkstein has been booked in the Fort Bend County Jail on two second degree felony warrants.

He has been charged with sexual assault of a child with a $100,000 bond on each charge.