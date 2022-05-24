Maryland candidates react after Texas school shooting

BALTIMORE — As we continue to learn more information about the shooting that killed 14 kids and a teacher in a small town in Texas, those seeking elected office in Maryland made statements about the tragedy on Twitter.

Doug Gansler is a Democratic candidate running for Governor and the former Maryland Attorney General.

14 elementary students - babies. One teacher. All murdered. This is becoming far too common, and it never gets less devastating. May their memories be a blessing and may we end our nation’s plague of gun violence. — Doug Gansler (@DougGansler) May 24, 2022

Brooke Lierman is seeking the Democratic nomination for MD Comptroller.

Ohmigod... this is horrific...I can't even...



No one should fear gun violence at school, in grocery stores, at movie theaters or in their communities. This is not how we should have to live. Shame on all those politicians who offer prayers and no actions. Shame shame shame. https://t.co/Ow0jL2uxWM — Brooke Lierman (@BrookeELierman) May 24, 2022

Tom Perez, the former US Secretary of Labor is also running for Governor in the Democratic Primary.

Yet again, children are dead.



Yet again, a school was devastated by senseless violence.



I struggle to find the words to capture my outrage at this act of evil and cowardice. — Tom Perez for Maryland Governor (@TomPerez) May 24, 2022

John King was the US Secretary of Education and is in the crowded field of Democrats seeking the nomination for Governor.

School is meant to be one of the safest places in a child's life, but it's been almost 10 years since the Sandy Hook tragedy and our country still refuses to protect our children.



My heart is broken for the victims and their loved ones. — John King for Governor of Maryland (@JohnBKing) May 24, 2022

Wes Moore is also in the Democratic race for Governor.

We do not have to live like this. These were young children and school teachers, they should be able to live in a country where they can go to school and be safe. This is heartbreaking, unacceptable, and it is avoidable if we have the political courage to act. — Wes Moore for Maryland Governor (@iamwesmoore) May 24, 2022

Ashwani Jain, is also seeking the Democratic nomination for Governor.

So let me get this right, Texas - having abortions is bad. Being LGBT is bad. But accessibility of guns is good? Got it. — Ashwani Jain (@JainForGov) May 24, 2022

As is Jon Baron.

14 children. Horrific, heartbreaking, sickening news.



My thoughts are with the victims, and with the families whose lives are forever scarred by yet another senseless act of gun violence in America.



We must do better. The time for federal action on gun control is long overdue. https://t.co/92B2LmD1X2 — Jon Baron for Maryland Governor (@JonBaronforMD) May 24, 2022

Katie Curran O'Malley, former Governor Martin O'Malley's wife, is seeking the Democratic nomination for Attorney General.

At this point, what is there left to say? This is absolutely, unbelievably devastating.



These are CHILDREN. Children are being murdered, and guns still proliferate freely in our streets.



This is preventable. We have to stop refusing to prevent it. https://t.co/NADpgza50A — Katie Curran O'Malley (@KatieforMD) May 24, 2022

Anthony Brown is the other Democrat running for the nomination for the AG's office.

14 children. One teacher.



Horrifying. Heartbreaking. Gun violence is destroying communities.



It's been almost ten years since Sandy Hook and yet we still see these sickening acts of violence.



We cannot let this continue. We must act now to save lives. https://t.co/wpLf8EWHLG — Anthony G. Brown (@BrownforMD) May 24, 2022

Kelly Schulz is running for the Republican nomination for Governor.

I am heartbroken by the horrific shooting which occurred at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.



Our children are the most innocent among us and no parent should have to worry about their safety when they send them off to school in the morning. — Kelly Schulz (@KellyMSchulz) May 24, 2022

Comptroller Peter Franchot, who is a part of the crowded Democratic primary for Governor also released a statement.

Antonio Pitocco is running for the Republican nomination in Maryland's 3rd Congressional district.

Heartbreaking news out of Texas.



My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims — especially the children affected by this senseless violence.https://t.co/W3bT9g4Hxb — Antonio Pitocco for Congress (@antoniopitocco1) May 24, 2022

Amal Torres is also seeking the Republican nomination in the 3rd Congressional district.

My sincerest sympathies and prayers go out to the victims and the families of those affected by the Uvalde, TX tragedy.



I’m heartbroken and at a loss for words. As someone who was stationed in San Antonio during my years in the service, this tragedy cuts deep.



Pray with me 🙏 — Amal Torres (@Amal4Congress) May 24, 2022

Heather Mizeur is seeking the Democratic nomination for Maryland's 1st Congressional district.

🧵1/ How many more of our children and neighbors need to be slaughtered in mass shootings before we come together as a nation to pass common sense gun safety laws? — Heather Mizeur (@heathermizeur) May 24, 2022

Yuripzy Morgan is a Republican candidate for the 3rd Congressional district.