Maryland candidates react after Texas school shooting

Dario Lopez-Mills/AP
Law enforcement personnel stand outside Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)
Posted at 6:21 PM, May 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-24 18:31:40-04

BALTIMORE — As we continue to learn more information about the shooting that killed 14 kids and a teacher in a small town in Texas, those seeking elected office in Maryland made statements about the tragedy on Twitter.

Doug Gansler is a Democratic candidate running for Governor and the former Maryland Attorney General.

Brooke Lierman is seeking the Democratic nomination for MD Comptroller.

Tom Perez, the former US Secretary of Labor is also running for Governor in the Democratic Primary.

John King was the US Secretary of Education and is in the crowded field of Democrats seeking the nomination for Governor.

Wes Moore is also in the Democratic race for Governor.

Ashwani Jain, is also seeking the Democratic nomination for Governor.

As is Jon Baron.

Katie Curran O'Malley, former Governor Martin O'Malley's wife, is seeking the Democratic nomination for Attorney General.

Anthony Brown is the other Democrat running for the nomination for the AG's office.

Kelly Schulz is running for the Republican nomination for Governor.

Comptroller Peter Franchot, who is a part of the crowded Democratic primary for Governor also released a statement.

Antonio Pitocco is running for the Republican nomination in Maryland's 3rd Congressional district.

Amal Torres is also seeking the Republican nomination in the 3rd Congressional district.

Heather Mizeur is seeking the Democratic nomination for Maryland's 1st Congressional district.

Yuripzy Morgan is a Republican candidate for the 3rd Congressional district.

