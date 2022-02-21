Watch
Maryland bracing for arrival of trucker convoy

Posted at 2:24 PM, Feb 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-21 14:28:54-05

BALTIMORE — Maryland State Police say they are prepared to intervene in the event that truck protests impact traffic in the state.

A group called the The People’s Convoy is prepping for an 11 day trek from California to Washington D.C., calling on all states to end COVID related mandates.

According to their website, the trucker convoy plans to arrive in Maryland in the Hagerstown area on March 5.

From there they will head to the D.C. beltway area, but pledged to abide by agreements with local authorities and not go into D.C.

In a statement, the Maryland Motor Truck Association said they oppose and do not endorse any activities or protests that would "disrupt public safety and compromise America’s economic and national security."

The Association cited a recent decision by the United States Supreme Court, that banned the government from requiring large businesses to mandate vaccines for their employees.

"It is important for the trucking industry to keep working to deliver the goods that people need, just as they have since the start of the pandemic," wrote the Association.

Concern over the convoy's arrival comes after weeks long trucker protests in Canada caused gridlock near the U.S. border.

