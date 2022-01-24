Maryland begins accepting tax filings on January 24

MARYLAND — With the IRS starting to accept tax filings on January 24, experts are recommending that people file as early as possible this year.

Officials with the treasury department say pandemic issues like staff shortages and budget constraints could cause tax refunds to take longer than usual. However, if you are getting a refund, they say you should receive it within 21 days if you file electronically.

Officials also mentioned that, if you use the IRS online portal to access certain information about your account, you'll need to upload a selfie as a new security measure. If you already have a current IRS account, you will be prompted to upgrade to the new security service the next time you sign in.

You only have to do this to access your account and online services with the IRS. Taxpayers will not have to provide a selfie to file their tax returns.

Meanwhile, some see the selfie security measure itself as an added layer of online protection, while others have complained that it's an invasion of privacy. And, while we're talking about taxes, parents should keep an eye out for the 6419 IRS letter.

It has info about 2021's advance child tax credit, which was paid out from July through December. Families received up to $300 for each kid, ages five and younger, and $250 for children between 6 and 17. Letter 6419 will help parents accurately report the amount of money they received.

The deadline to file federal taxes is April 18, but Maryland has extended its deadline for filing 2021 taxes until July 15.

Please note that before you get started to use the new logon, you'll also need a drivers license or passport handy.