Maryland Attorney General's Office: It's 'appropriate' for independent experts to review OCME reports regarding deaths in custody

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Attorney General's Office say they agree it is "appropriate" for independent experts to review Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) reports regarding deaths in custody.

"We are already in conversations with the Governor’s Office about the need for such a review, and have offered to coordinate it," they said in a statement.

The Office of the Attorney General says they have taken steps to wall off those in their office who are representing the OCME and "its current and former employees, including Dr. Fowler, from those who might be involved in any review of OCME reports.”

During the trial of Derek Chauvin, Fowler, a retired forensic pathologist who worked as the chief medical examiner for the Maryland Department of Health said he believed George Floyd had a sudden cardiac arrythmia due to heart disease while he was being restrained by the police officers.

RELATED: Chauvin trial: Judge denies motion to acquit; expert blames death on heart rhythm issue