Maryland attacker, Sykesville native Logan Wisnauskas wins NCAA's top lacrosse award

Associated Press
Posted at 10:10 PM, Jun 02, 2022
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Maryland's attacker won the NCAA's top award days after the Terrapins won the national championship, capping off an undefeated season.

Logan Wisnauskas, from Sykesville, was named the 2022 Tewaaraton Award.

Wisnauskas netted 61 goals and dished out 42 assists. He averaged 5.7 points per game this season.

He became the second-straight, and third overall, Tewaaraton winner for Maryland.

Maryland finished 18-0 this past season, and beat Cornell, 9-7, in the NCAA Championship match.

