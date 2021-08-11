Maryland 2020 Census data to be revealed Thursday

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The U.S. Census Bureau is set to release initial 2020 Census data to all states on Thursday at 1pm.

A summary of the raw data will be posted to the Maryland Department of Planning State Data Center website by the end of the day.

Census counts are used in part to redraw congressional and state legisla­tive district boundaries, based on their change in population and demographics.

Maryland law requires adjusting the raw numbers to have incarcerated individuals be listed at their last known address, prior redistricting.

That work is expected to be complete by the first week of September, at which point the data will be posted on the Planning State Data Center website.

The data released Thursday will include total population at the state, county, municipal, census tract, and census block levels; population over 18 years old; and group quarters populations.

